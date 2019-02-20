Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tabbed to start Friday
Bobrovsky will start in goal Friday evening against host Ottawa, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
With a paltry .907 save percentage, February has been the worst month for Bobrovsky over the course of his nine-year career. He did drop a road decision to the Habs in his last start Tuesday, allowing three goals on 32 shots, but Bob actually started the month with four straight wins. The Russian backstop will now turn his attention to a Senators team that ranks 10th in the NHL in home scoring by means of averaging 3.27 goals per game at Canadian Tire Centre.
