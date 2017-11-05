Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Takes loss in overtime
Bobrovskiy made 32 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.
Bob the Goalie has simply extended his Vezina excellence from 2016-17 into this year. Bobrovsky is as reliable as they come right now, but he has allowed 10 goals in his last three games. A rest may be in order.
