Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Takes tough loss
Bobrovsky turned aside 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.
Minnesota scored twice in 89 seconds late in the first period, and while Bobrovsky had things under control after that, the Columbus offense couldn't climb out of the hole. It's still the netminder's best performance since he shut out the Devils just before Christmas, and he'll at least take some momentum into the All-Star break with the Jackets off until Jan. 29.
