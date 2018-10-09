Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Colorado
Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home matchup with the Avalanche.
Bobrovsky was pretty solid in his season debut Friday against Carolina, stopping 32 of 35 shots, but he ultimately suffered his first loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his first victory of 2018-19 in a home matchup with a Colorado club that has racked up nine goals through its first two games of the season.
