Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Flyers

Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Thursday's home matchup with the Flyers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bobrovsky struggled mightily in his last start Saturday against Tampa Bay, allowing eight goals on 31 shots en route to an 8-2 defeat. The veteran netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his second victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's averaging 4.67 goals per game on the road this season, fourth in the NHL.