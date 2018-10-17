Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Flyers
Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Thursday's home matchup with the Flyers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bobrovsky struggled mightily in his last start Saturday against Tampa Bay, allowing eight goals on 31 shots en route to an 8-2 defeat. The veteran netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his second victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's averaging 4.67 goals per game on the road this season, fourth in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Confirmed starter versus Bolts•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Nets first win of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Colorado•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 32 shots in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Coughs up six goals in preseason win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...