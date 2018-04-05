Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Pittsburgh
Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Bobrovsky has been inconsistent recently, allowing at least three goals in two of his last three outings, but he's picked up three consecutive victories over that span thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and extend his personal winning streak in a pivotal divisional home matchup with a Penguins club that's 16-20-4 on the road this season.
