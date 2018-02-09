Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Washington
Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Capitals, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bobrovsky hasn't been great in his last two appearances, suffering back-to-back losses to the Sharks and Capitals while posting a sub-par 3.07 GAA and .887 save percentage over that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Washington team that's 19-8-1 at home this season.
