Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Washington
Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Capitals, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bobrovsky was a bit shaky in his last start Friday against the Sharks, surrendering three goals on 28 shots en route to a 3-1 loss. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 2.96 goals per game on the road this season, seventh in the NHL.
