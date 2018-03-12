Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending goal Monday

Bobrovsky will be between the pipes at home Monday against the Canadiens.

The Russian will be going for his 30th win of the season, and you've got to like his chances of securing it. For starters, Bobrovsky has a 2.43 GAA and a .920 save percentage. On top of that, Montreal has only scored 2.51 goals per game, third fewest in the NHL. Don't be surprised if Bob has an enjoyable night.