Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine against Rangers
Bobrovsky will draw the start for Sunday's tilt against the Rangers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky will make his first start since Jan. 8, missing the last two games after reports of some sort of "incident" occurred within the organization. He traveled to Washington with the team for Saturday's game but did not play. However, that should be a good sign that the former Vezina winner has straightened things out. Regardless of the mysterious off-ice problems, Bobrovsky should be started in all fantasy leagues as usual moving forward.
