Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine for Game 3
Bobrovsky will draw the start against Tampa Bay in Sunday's Game 3 matchup, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky has been brilliant over the last five periods of hockey, allowing just one goal on 40 shots during that span. He turned aside 23-of-24 in Game 2's shocking blowout victory. He'll need to be at the top of his game again as the Lightning are sure to come out firing with their backs against the wall.
