Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine for Game 6
Bobrovsky will guard the home crease against Boston for Mondays' Game 6 tilt, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky had allowed just 14 goals in his first seven starts this postseason but has been tagged with eight goals in the last two outings. He'll need to be at his best Monday to force a Game 7 back in Boston on Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Acrobatics not enough•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Game 5•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Busy in Game 4 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal for Game 4•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Within inches of Game 3 shutout•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending home cage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...