Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine for Game 6

Bobrovsky will guard the home crease against Boston for Mondays' Game 6 tilt, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky had allowed just 14 goals in his first seven starts this postseason but has been tagged with eight goals in the last two outings. He'll need to be at his best Monday to force a Game 7 back in Boston on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories