Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Friday
Bobrovsky will guard the net in Friday's clash with the visiting Hurricanes, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports.
Bobrovsky will make his third consecutive start Friday and will look for his 31st win on the season. The Russian picked up his 30th win Tuesday against the Bruins, giving him the fifth-most wins among goalies this season. Six games into March, Bobrovsky holds a 3-3-0 record while posting a 2.64 GAA and .902 save percentage. The 30-year-old will take on a Hurricanes team that's just two points ahead of Columbus in the standings and averaged 3.62 goals per game in February, good for second-most in the league.
