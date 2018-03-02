Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Friday

Bobrovsky will start in goal Friday evening against host Anaheim, NHL.com reports.

While the Blue Jackets still have plenty of work to do in order to nail down a playoff spot, things are looking up for Bobrovsky, as he'll be chasing his third consecutive win in the upcoming contest. The 29-year-old backstop will see shots from a raft of Ducks that only rank 20th in home scoring at 2.83 goals per game. Friday's daily slate features nine games (a good amount for the time of week) so consider catching the Russian while he's in the midst of a hot streak.