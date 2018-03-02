Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Friday
Bobrovsky will start in goal Friday evening against host Anaheim, NHL.com reports.
While the Blue Jackets still have plenty of work to do in order to nail down a playoff spot, things are looking up for Bobrovsky, as he'll be chasing his third consecutive win in the upcoming contest. The 29-year-old backstop will see shots from a raft of Ducks that only rank 20th in home scoring at 2.83 goals per game. Friday's daily slate features nine games (a good amount for the time of week) so consider catching the Russian while he's in the midst of a hot streak.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to easy win Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In crease Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Wins 26th versus Blackhawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes just 18 saves in loss to Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for grudge match against Philly•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...