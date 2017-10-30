Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Monday

Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Monday's home clash with Boston.

Bobrovsky has been absolutely stellar in his last two appearances, giving up just one goal in each of the pair of outings for a .969 save percentage. The netminder has struggled versus the Bruins, as he has posted a career 1-4-2 record and 3.36 GAA against the B's. Past history notwithstanding, the 29-year-old is putting together another Vezina Trophy caliber season.