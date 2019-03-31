Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Sunday
Bobrovsky will draw the start in Buffalo on Sunday, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Bobrovsky will lead his team down the regular season stretch. Though his performance this season isn't up to par with what fantasy owners are used to, his current four-game win streak is encouraging as he recorded a pair of shutouts and allowed just four total goals during that span.
