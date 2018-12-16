Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tough luck loser in OT
Bobrovsky made 20 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Anaheim on Saturday.
Bobrovsky is 2-3-1 in six games in December; he was pulled in two of those six games. It's been a strange year for Bobrovsky, who is one of the NHL's elite twinetenders. His GAA is barely below 3.00 and his save percentage barely above .900. Surely better things are to come, but owners need to be patient. Bobrovsky has stopped 49-of-52 shots in his last two games, so fingers crossed things are improving.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Anaheim•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: About time game improves•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Kings•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets pulled again•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for clash against familiar foe•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back to winning ways•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...