Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tough luck loser in OT

Bobrovsky made 20 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Anaheim on Saturday.

Bobrovsky is 2-3-1 in six games in December; he was pulled in two of those six games. It's been a strange year for Bobrovsky, who is one of the NHL's elite twinetenders. His GAA is barely below 3.00 and his save percentage barely above .900. Surely better things are to come, but owners need to be patient. Bobrovsky has stopped 49-of-52 shots in his last two games, so fingers crossed things are improving.