Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Traveling with team

Bobrovsky (coach's decision) will be with the team as it travels to Washington for Saturday's matchup, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Bobrovsky and the team have reportedly put the incident that caused him to be held out versus Nashville on Thursday behind them. Coach John Tortorella hasn't announced a starter yet and with the Jackets heading into a back-to-back versus the Capitals and Rangers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Bobrovsky and backup Joonas Korpisalo figure to split the duties.