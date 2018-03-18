Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 23 shots in Saturday's win

Bobrovsky made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

After giving up a goal to Alex Burrows midway through the first period, Bobrovsky shut the door on the Sens to pick up his fifth straight win and eighth in his last 10 games. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has a stellar .933 save percentage over that 10-game stretch, and if the Jackets are going to stay in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, it will be in large part due to Bobrovsky's play in net over the final weeks of the season.