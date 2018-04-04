Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 23 shots in Tuesday's OT win

Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

It's the first time since March 2 that Bobrovsky has allowed more than three goals in a game, and it's no coincidence that the two-time Vezina Trophy winner has won 10 of 11 starts over that stretch while posting a .932 save percentage. The Blue Jackets have two games left on their schedule and still have a chance to pass the Penguins and gain home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, so expect Bobrovsky to be between the pipes for both those games.

