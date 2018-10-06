Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 32 shots in loss
Bobrovsky stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
After a couple of rough outings to close out the exhibition schedule, Bobrovsky looked stout between the pipes in his first regular-season action, although he didn't get much help from the rest of the Jackets roster. With free agency potentially looming next summer, expect the 30-year-old to put together another stellar campaign.
