Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 38 shots in Monday's win
Bobrovsky stopped 38 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
He completely shut down any possibility of a late Montreal rally, stopping all 24 shots he faced in the third period to preserve the victory. Bobrovsky is rolling, winning eight of his last 12 decisions with a .930 save percentage while giving up more than two goals only twice in that stretch. With the Jackets fighting for their playoff lives over the final weeks of the season, expect their franchise goalie to get all the work he can handle.
