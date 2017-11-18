Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns away 36 shots in 2-0 win

Bobrovsky stopped all 36 shots he faced during Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

This was Bobrovsky's third consecutive win and second shutout of the campaign. He's now allowed two goals or fewer in 10 of 16 contests and sports a high-end .933 save percentage and 2.02 GAA. At this stage of the game, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner can be started confidently in all fantasy settings until proven otherwise.