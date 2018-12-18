Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Vanquishes Knights

Bobrovsky stopped all 28 shots he faced in Monday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights.

The shutout was Bobrovsky's first of the season, but his performance had been on the upswing prior to this performance, and he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last four starts. The 30-year-old's .905 save percentage on the year remains well below his usual standards, but there's plenty of time left for him to turn things around and go on a prolonged hot streak.