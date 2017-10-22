Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Victim of hot Kings team
Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's loss to the Kings.
The Kings are the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss this season, making it a difficult matchup for Bobrovsky. The 29-year-old has been solid out of the gate, posting a .927 save percentage in six starts. He's picked up back-to-back losses and gave up four goals against Minnesota last weekend, so look for him to bounce back in his next outing. He's going through a bit of a rough patch, but having posted a .931 save percentage in 2016-17, fantasy owners know what Bobrovsky is capable of.
