Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Well-rested for Friday's clash

Bobrovsky will draw the start Friday versus host Carolina, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jackets haven't played since New Year's Eve, whereas the Hurricanes are fresh off Thursday's 5-3 road win over the Flyers, so it'll be interesting to see the level of intensity that each team brings in this intradivision showdown. Bob is 17-11-1 with a 2.74 GAA and .910 save percentage over 29 games.