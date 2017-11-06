Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will face off against Rangers

Bobrobsky will guard the cage versus the Rangers on Monday.

After posting a 1.86 GAA in his first eight starts, the Russian has come down to earth, allowing three or more goals in each of his last three games. Regardless, he always has the potential to deliver a Vezina-caliber performance, but with the Rangers offense coming in hot following a five-goal effort against Florida, Bobrovsky will need to be dialed in.