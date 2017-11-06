Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will face off against the Rangers
Bobrobsky will guard the cage versus the Rangers on Monday.
After posting a 1.86 GAA in his first eight starts, the Russian has come down to earth allowing three or more goals each of his last three games. Regardless he always has the potential to deliver a Vezina Trophy quality performance, but with the Rangers' offense coming in hot following a five goal effort against Florida, Bobrovsky will need to be dialed in to stop the Blueshirts.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Takes loss in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Bolts on Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 31 saves in victory Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected between pipes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...