Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will face off against the Rangers

Bobrobsky will guard the cage versus the Rangers on Monday.

After posting a 1.86 GAA in his first eight starts, the Russian has come down to earth allowing three or more goals each of his last three games. Regardless he always has the potential to deliver a Vezina Trophy quality performance, but with the Rangers' offense coming in hot following a five goal effort against Florida, Bobrovsky will need to be dialed in to stop the Blueshirts.