Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will face Wild on Thursday
Bobrovsky will be in goal Thursday against Minnesota, Jackets Insider reports.
The Jackets' No. 1 netminder has won six of his last seven starts and holds a 9-7-0 record on the season. The Wild, Bobrovsky's opponent Thursday, are coming off a loss to the Coyotes in their last game and sit 11th in goals scored, averaging 3.25 per game in 2018-19. On paper, this is kind of a toss-up.
