Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will start Wednesday

Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Sabres, Alison Lukan of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Bobrovsky struggled in his last outing Saturday against the Kings, surrendering five goals on 31 shots, but aside from that small bump in the road he's been his usual self this campaign, compiling a 4-1-0 record while registering a superb 1.58 GAA and .946 save percentage over five appearances. He'll look to snap a two-game losing streak Wednesday in a favorable home matchup with a Sabres team that's averaging 2.60 goals per game this season, 23rd in the NHL.