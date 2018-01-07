Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will tend the twine Sunday

Bobrovsky will start between the pipes for Sunday's game against Florida, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky will make his third straight start and will look to turn in his third straight strong performance. In his last two contests, he's allowed just three goals on 54 shots, good for a .944 save percetage. The reigning Vezina winner has posted a solid 2.43 GAA and .919 save percentage on the season.