Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will tend the twine Sunday
Bobrovsky will start between the pipes for Sunday's game against Florida, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky will make his third straight start and will look to turn in his third straight strong performance. In his last two contests, he's allowed just three goals on 54 shots, good for a .944 save percetage. The reigning Vezina winner has posted a solid 2.43 GAA and .919 save percentage on the season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Comes up short against Avalanche•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Pegged for road start against Avs•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Steals road win from Stars•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets start in Dallas•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Friday in Ottawa•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...