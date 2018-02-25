Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Wins 26th versus Blackhawks
Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday.
The two-time Vezina Trophy winner got back in the win column, but the inconsistent season for him has continued. Overall, he owns a .923 save percentage in the last 12 games, but Bobrovsky is just 5-5-2 during that stretch and has posted a save percentage of .900 or worse in a game five times. Bobrovsky steadying himself will be a key for the Blue Jackets and owners down the stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes just 18 saves in loss to Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for grudge match against Philly•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Holds Devils to single tally for 25th win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage on road Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Unable to tame surging Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...