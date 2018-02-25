Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Wins 26th versus Blackhawks

Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner got back in the win column, but the inconsistent season for him has continued. Overall, he owns a .923 save percentage in the last 12 games, but Bobrovsky is just 5-5-2 during that stretch and has posted a save percentage of .900 or worse in a game five times. Bobrovsky steadying himself will be a key for the Blue Jackets and owners down the stretch.