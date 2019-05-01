Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Within inches of Game 3 shutout

Bobrovsky turned aside 36 of 37 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.

Boston's lone goal barely trickled across the goal line and had to be confirmed by video review, but otherwise Bobrovsky was a brick wall between the pipes. He'll carry a stellar 1.88 GAA and .937 save percentage through seven playoff starts into Game 4 on Thursday, with the Jackets looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.