Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Won't dress Thursday
Bobrovsky will not suit up for Thursday's clash with Pittsburgh, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Coach John Tortorella didn't elaborate on the reason for Bobrovsky being scratched, other than to say it wasn't related to his recent performances, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports. With three goalies on the roster, it could be as simple as getting the Russian some extra rest, though a pivotal matchup against a division rival in a game that will have postseason implications seems like the ideal time to use your No. 1 netminder. Joonas Korpisalo will get the nod against Pittsburgh on Thursday, while Bobrovsky might take the reverse fixture at home on Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Steals win in New Jersey•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Another rough night•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Jets•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook against Oilers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Getting ready to face Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...