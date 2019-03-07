Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Won't dress Thursday

Bobrovsky will not suit up for Thursday's clash with Pittsburgh, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Coach John Tortorella didn't elaborate on the reason for Bobrovsky being scratched, other than to say it wasn't related to his recent performances, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports. With three goalies on the roster, it could be as simple as getting the Russian some extra rest, though a pivotal matchup against a division rival in a game that will have postseason implications seems like the ideal time to use your No. 1 netminder. Joonas Korpisalo will get the nod against Pittsburgh on Thursday, while Bobrovsky might take the reverse fixture at home on Saturday.