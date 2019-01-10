Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Won't dress Thursday

Bobrovsky will not be in the lineup versus the Predators on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

The team didn't immediately release any details on what is keeping Bobrovsky out of action Thursday, but hopefully there will be more clarity on the netminder's situation following the game-day skate. In the meantime, Jean-Francois Berube was called up from AHL Cleveland and figures to serve as the backup behind Joonas Korpisalo against Nashville.