Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Yields four goals in loss

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.

This season has proved once again that Bobrovsky is all or nothing for his fantasy owners. Since joining the Blue Jackets in 2012-13, the Russian netminder has won the Vezina Trophy twice, but in his other four seasons, he's been just average, posting a .918 save percentage and GAA above 2.55. Bobrovsky allowed fewer goals in February this season, but his save percentage decreased from what it was in January, and he only won five out of 11 starts during the month. Bobrovsky has won 13 of his last 32 appearances, which is particularly disappointing after a career best 41 victories last season.