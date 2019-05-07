Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Yields three goals in Game 6

Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Bruins in Game 6 of the second round Monday.

The Blue Jackets generated 39 shots, but they couldn't crack Tuukka Rask in the elimination game, and Bobrovsky didn't make the big saves as he did on a lot of other occasions this postseason. Bobrovsky finished the postseason 6-4 with a .925 save percentage and 2.41 GAA. One of the biggest question marks of the offseason for the Blue Jackets is whether Bobrovsky will return. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.