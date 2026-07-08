Blue Jackets' Sergei Ivanov: Pens entry-level deal

Ivanov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Wednesday, but will spend the 2026-27 season playing in Russia, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Ivanov's contract will technically take him through the 2028-29 season due to the entry-level slide, which essentially means this year doesn't count. Selected by the organization in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old backstop went 13-11-2 with a .928 save percentage in 29 regular-season outings with SKA St. Petersburg last year. Don't be surprised to see him make the jump to North America ahead of the 2027-28 season and consider stashing him in deeper dynasty formats.