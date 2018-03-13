Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Absence described as "precautionary"

Jones (upper body) isn't expected to miss much time after coach John Tortorella described his removal from Monday's win over the Canadiens as "precautionary", The Columbus Dispatch reports. "We wanted to keep him out for the third period; we'll see what the report is tomorrow," Tortorella said. "I want Jones on the ice as much as possible, but we felt at this point in time, it was precautionary to make sure we didn't get anything else aggravated."

The Blue Jackets are off until Thursday, giving their blue-chip defenseman some time to heal up, and he may not end up missing any further action. Despite sitting for the final 20 minutes Monday, Jones has scored five goals in the last three goals to give him 15 on the season -- a new franchise record for a blueliner -- and Columbus will need him at full strength down the stretch as they fight to hang onto a playoff spot.