Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Adds another two apples

Jones had his second-straight multi-point game in a 3-2 overtime win over Toronto on Monday.

Jones' 28 points this season looks pedestrian until you dive deeper and see that 12 points have come in his past 11 games. He's playing great hockey right now and should be started in all formats.

