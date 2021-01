Jones was among the players excluded from practice Friday as part of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

In addition to Jones, fellow blueliners Vladislav Gavrikov, David Savard, Andrew Peeke and Michael Del Zotto were not in attendance for Friday's session. The team has less than a week before Opening Night against the Predators on Jan. 14 and would leave the club drastically thin throughout the lineup.