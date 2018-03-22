Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Availability likely to be determined in warmups

Jones (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's home tilt against the Panthers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Fantasy owners depending on Jones can only hope that he doesn't miss a fourth straight game. Columbus is in prime position to secure a spot in the playoffs, but we'd expect the power-play defenseman to be meticulously evaluated until a postseason berth is locked in. Try to set your daily lineups as late as possible (but ahead of lineup lock for the main slate) to account for a possible Jones scratch. It looks like his status will come down to warmups.