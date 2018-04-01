Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Big four-point night

Jones scored a goal and added three assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

He factored in all of his team's scoring. The goal and one assist came on the power play. Jones now sits 12th overall in scoring from the blue line with 54 points. But his 16 goals tie him with Aaron Ekblad and Dougie Hamilton for first in the NHL.

