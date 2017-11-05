Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Big production continues
Jones delivered a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.
Jones is a top-10 fantasy producer from the blue line. His three goals and eight assists tie him with Shea Weber, Victor Hedman and others for the NHL's lead for defenders. Jones is building on his 42-point 2016-17 season.
