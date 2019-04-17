Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Comes up big in clinching game
Jones scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series.
The stud blueliner wraps up Columbus' stunning first-round sweep of Tampa with two goals and two helpers in four games, with all but one of the goals coming with the man advantage. Jones figures to be a big part of the Jackets' attack when they take on either the Bruins or Leafs in the second round.
