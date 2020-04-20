Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Continues skating
Jones (ankle) has been skating and could be ready should the NHL season resume according to general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Jones has started skating prior to the league suspending play, so it would appear the defenseman hasn't suffered any setbacks at this point. While Kekalainen wouldn't go so far as to clear any specific players, all signs point to the Texan being ready to go once (if) the NHL starts back up.
