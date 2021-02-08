Jones registered two assists, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Jones set up both of Patrik Laine's tallies in this game, with the first one coming on the power play. The 26-year-old Jones has endured a rough start to 2020-21 with just five points and a minus-9 rating through 13 contests. His non-scoring numbers are fine -- the Texas native has racked up 23 shots on net, 17 blocks, 16 hits and 10 PIM, but fantasy managers expect a bit more offense. Jones hasn't dipped below 30 points since 2014-15, his second NHL campaign.