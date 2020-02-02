Jones had an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Jones has been productive with a goal and three helpers over his last four outings. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 29 points (five goals, 24 assists), 118 shots, 114 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in 53 games this season.