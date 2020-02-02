Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Earns late helper
Jones had an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Jones has been productive with a goal and three helpers over his last four outings. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 29 points (five goals, 24 assists), 118 shots, 114 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in 53 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Registers pair of points•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Garners helper on game-winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Plucks apple on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Minus-2 in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Generates assist with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.