Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Ends point drought with helper Saturday
Jones recorded an assist, five shots, and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
The helper ends an 11-game drought for Jones, and he now stands at a respectable -- but hardly dominant -- 13 points in 27 games. Fantasy owners should expect a turnaround in short order, and the 23-year-old defender is a great buy-low candidate in any format after a 42-point season in 2016-17.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Turns in another sharp performance•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Big production continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Tallies once in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores twice in preseason opener•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Likely to rest Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...