Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Ends point drought with helper Saturday

Jones recorded an assist, five shots, and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The helper ends an 11-game drought for Jones, and he now stands at a respectable -- but hardly dominant -- 13 points in 27 games. Fantasy owners should expect a turnaround in short order, and the 23-year-old defender is a great buy-low candidate in any format after a 42-point season in 2016-17.