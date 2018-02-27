Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Erupts for three points Monday

Jones scored a goal and two assists while adding five shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

He lit the lamp for the first time since Jan. 12, while the goal and one of the assists came with the man advantage, giving him 15 power-play points on the season. The prodigiously talented young blueliner had been enduring a rough February, but he's still well on his way to a career year and should have plenty left in the tank to help the Jackets lock up a playoff spot.